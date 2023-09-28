Man wanted in carjacking at Parkway Village apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released a picture of a man wanted in connection to a carjacking at a Parkway Village apartment complex earlier this month.

The victim said he was sitting inside his Honda Accord at the Corner Park Apartments on Winchester when three men with guns forced him out of the car and drove away.

Ten days later, officers said they spotted the stolen Honda Accord near Rollins Road and saw a man taking items out of the vehicle.

Police said the officers attempted to detain the man in the bear t-shirt, but he took off running.

In the picture that appears to be from an officer’s body camera, you can see the suspect with his hand on an opened car door. Investigators have not said if the suspect was one of the men involved in the carjacking.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the carjacking at the Corner Park Apartments, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

