Man wanted for New Castle homicide arrested in Florida

A man wanted for an April homicide in New Castle was arrested in Miami, Florida on Wednesday.

Leighton Jade Weaver, 20, is accused in the shooting death of 42-year-old Lance Louis.

Louis was found shot at the scene of a crash just before 3 a.m. on April 19.

RELATED >>> Search for homicide suspect underway after man’s suspicious death in New Castle

Weaver is charged with criminal homicide, persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

Police said the district attorney’s office will begin the extradition process to bring Weaver back to Pennsylvania to face charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Body found along shoreline of Neville Chemical Company identified as man missing since March Man who was allegedly covered in blood, barefoot while knocking on doors in Eighty Four arrested TRAIN DERAILMENT: 9 Norfolk Southern cars derail in New Castle VIDEO: Body found along shoreline of Neville Chemical Company DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts