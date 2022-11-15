Man is wanted on charges for sexually abusing children in Richland County, cops say

A search is underway for a man who is facing multiple charges for sexually abusing children, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Robert L. Stevenson, 77, “has been evading arrest for months” for the sex crimes involving children, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Stevenson is wanted on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of third-degree sexual conduct with a minor, and disseminating obscene material to a person under 18, according to the release.

Information about when the crimes happened was not available.

There was no word on the number of children involved in the incidents, but the sheriff’s department said it’s possible there might be more victims than is currently known.

The sheriff’s department is asking for the public’s help locating Stevenson.

Anyone who sees him or has any information on his location is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Stevenson currently is not listed on the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sex offender registry.