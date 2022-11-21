Man wanted on charges of sexually abusing kids in Richland County arrested, cops say

The search for a man wanted on multiple charges of sexually abusing children ended after he surrendered to law enforcement, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

After being on the run and evading arrest for months, 77-year-old Robert L. Stevenson turned himself in at the sheriff’s department headquarters last Friday, deputies said in a news release. Stevenson’s surrender happened days after the sheriff’s department asked the public for help in the hunt for the wanted man.

Stevenson was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of third-degree sexual conduct with a minor, and disseminating obscene material to a person under 18, according to the release.

Bond was denied on all of the charges for Stevenson who is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show.

Information about when the crimes happened was not available.

There was no word on the number of children involved in the incidents, but the sheriff’s department said it’s possible there might be more victims than is currently known.

Stevenson currently is not listed on the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sex offender registry.