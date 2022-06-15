A man wanted for child rape has fled the New Bedford area. His 2 children are also missing

New Bedford Police, the State Police and the Bristol County District Attorney's Office are in a manhunt for a New Bedford man wanted for child rape who may have fled the area with his two minor children, and they need the public's help.

A warrant has been issued for Leon Mejia, aka Leon Mejia-Vincente, 46, for the rape and sexual abuse of a child. Mejia-Vincente is a citizen of Guatemala, who up until recently was living in New Bedford with his two children.

Police identified the children as Petronila Mejia-Saquic, aka Marta Saquic, 17, and Hector Mejia-Saquic, 5.

Since the warrant was issued, police said, Mejia-Vincente is believed to have fled the New Bedford area. The children's whereabouts are currently unknown, police said, and they are considered endangered.

Anyone with information regarding these people should call the Massachusetts State Police 24 Hour Fugitive Line, 800-KAPTURE or 800-527-8873, or New Bedford Police Detective Sasha Vincente at 508-971-8569.

From left, Leon Mejia-Vincente, Petronila Mejia-Saquic, 17, and Hector Mejia-Saquic, 5.

