Man wanted on child sex abuse charges out of Texas arrested in South Windsor

An Oklahoma man was arrested in South Windsor on Tuesday for multiple warrants out of Texas that include child sex abuse charges, according to the South Windsor Police Department.

William Young, 44, of Eagletown, Oklahoma is on an extradition hold for five failure to appear warrants related to charges of indecency or sexual contact with a child, criminal mischief and burglary of habitation in San Jacinto County, Texas, police said. Three of the warrants were signed on June 13, 2022, and two were signed on Dec. 16, 2022, according to South Windsor Sgt. Mark Cleverdon.

Young was initially stopped last week by a South Windor officer for an alleged illegal plate cover, but the system did not process the active warrants before he was let go. The officer saw him driving with his plate covered again on Tuesday evening and arrested him on the active warrants, Cleverdon said.

No additional charges were levied by the South Windsor Police Department, Cleverdon said.

Young was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning and may be subject to the extradition process following the hearing, according to Cleverdon.