Man wanted for child sex crimes caught decade later trying to get back into US, feds say

A man wanted for child sex crimes in Connecticut was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border after over a decade on the lam, federal officials said.

The man was arrested in 2008 and charged with “enticing a minor by computer, illegal possession of child pornography, promoting a minor in an obscene performance and risk of injury to a minor,” according to a March 13 news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

He then failed to appear in Connecticut court in 2012 to face those charges, officials said.

Now — over 10 years later — he has been apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border while trying to cross into Texas, officials said.

It was not clear if the man had retained an attorney.

After his arrest, he was placed in the El Paso County Detention Facility. He will be extradited to Connecticut and faces a charge of failure to appear, officials said.

His apprehension was a joint effort by the U.S. Marshals Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and other agencies.

