Man wanted after Christmas morning fatal shooting detained crossing into United States

A man wanted since the death of a 22-year-old on Christmas morning was captured while trying to cross the border into the United States.

Metro Nashville Police said 25-year-old Darwin Perez-Castellanos was detained while crossing into the country. While he was in custody, U.S. border patrol agents learned there was a warrant for his arrest in connection with the death of Edil Hernandez.

Hernandez was shot to death while driving near the 4500 block of Nolensville Pike about 3:20 a.m. Christmas morning, police said in December.

The shooting was thought to be connected to a dispute earlier in the evening involving a relative of Hernandez and several others at the San Jose Fiesta Restaurant. The relative who was involved in the argument left the restaurant before Hernandez, police said.

When Hernandez left that night, a red Toyota Tacoma and another vehicle were said to have followed him, police said a witness reported.

Perez-Castellanos remains detained in Eagle Pass, Texas, police said.

