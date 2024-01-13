Man wanted in Cobb County arrested while running from police in middle Georgia

A man wanted on charges in Cobb County is now facing charges in Muscogee County.

Christopher Easterwood, 33, also known as Aquaman, was arrested after trying to run from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit in Columbus on Thursday night, according to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman.

Easterwood was arrested a short time later.

He was initially wanted in Cobb County on warrants charging him with violation of parole, possession of cocaine with intent, possession of firearm during commission of crime, possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana with intent.

After the incident in Columbus, he now faces additional charges of fleeing to elude, reckless driving, obstruction and no state drivers license.

He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail.

