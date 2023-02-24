Man wanted in Columbia convenience store robbery, broom assault of employee

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a convenience store robbery in northeast Columbia last weekend.

A man dressed in a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a mask entered the business in the 1200 block of Percival Road Sunday, pointed a gun at two workers and demanded they open the cash register, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

After snatching roughly $1,000 from the register, the man led the workers into a store bathroom at gunpoint and demanded they not call police, the sheriff’s department said.

On the way to the bathroom, he struck one of the workers in the head with a broom handle, according to the sheriff’s department.

The man then drove off in a silver sedan, the sheriff’s department said.

The employees were later evaluated by medical personnel and are expected to be OK, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the convenience store robbery or the offender’s identity can submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.