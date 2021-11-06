Man wanted in Columbia shooting death captured in Michigan

A second arrest has been made in the April shooting death of a Columbia teen.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a Friday release that it has charged Sherman Lewis Jones, 21, with murder. He was arrested in Saginaw, Michigan, and will be extradited to South Carolina. He was being held in a Saginaw County jail without bond as of Saturday morning, court records show.

On April 13, Richland deputies responded to an apartment complex at 7648 Garners Ferry Road in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they reportedly found 19-year-old Braeden Heath with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Heath was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Previously, on Sept. 9, deputies arrested Amelia Capers, 24, and charged her with accessory after the fact to a felony in connection with the case.