Man wanted in connection with child sex trafficking case in DeKalb County

Investigators with the Georgia Attorney General’s office are asking for the public’s assistance with an ongoing case.

Attorney General Chris Carr’s office said Terry Florence, 32, is wanted for his involvement in a child sex trafficking case.

Florence has an active warrant out of DeKalb County for trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

If you have information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS-8477.

You can also submit a tip anonymously at StopCrimeAtl.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

You can reference incident number 1188686.

