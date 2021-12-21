Man wanted in connection to Columbus fatal shooting arrested in DeKalb County

The United States Marshals Service made an arrest in DeKalb County Monday related the September fatal shooting of a Columbus man, according to a news release Tuesday from the Columbus Police Department.

Rueben Hensley, 30, was arrested on an outstanding CPD warrant. The department’s homicide division issued the warrant for the murder of Marjester Thornton, 37, on Sept. 25.

Columbus police were called to a house in the 3200 block of Urban Drive that day, and found Thornton wounded, according to a news release. He was pronounced dead around 10 p.m. by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

The Special Operations Unit responded to DeKalb County and transported Hensley to face charges in Columbus.

Hensley is scheduled for a Recorder’s Court hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The police department is asking that anyone with information about the case contact Corporal Z. Cole at zcole@columbusga.org or 706-225-4295. Those who would like to remain anonymous may call 706-653-3188.