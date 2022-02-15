Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting at Portsmouth’s Riverwalk Inn still at large; police seek tips

A 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide at a Portsmouth motel is still at large, and Portsmouth police are asking for tips on his whereabouts.

Though police have have received numerous tips from community members, investigators have “been maybe a step behind” Demonte Worrell after taking out warrants against him Feb. 6, Detective Brian C. Davis told The Virginian-Pilot. Worrell is accused of fatally shooting 40-year-old David Branch and critically injuring a woman in a room at the Riverwalk Inn and Suites earlier this month.

“We do believe that he is still considered armed and dangerous,” Davis said. “We’d like to get him off the streets.”

Worrell is one of two suspects who police say intended to murder Branch in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. He is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of attempted robbery and three firearm charges. Police have not identified the second suspect.

Davis said the two men shot Branch multiple times inside the room.

The Riverwalk Inn has been the scene of three violent offenses, two of which were fatal, in a two-week period. A woman was seriously injured in the Feb. 2 shooting before the suspects fled. Davis declined to say whether the woman was targeted.

A man and girl were shot at the motel Jan. 24, police said. The previous day, motel staff were held up in an armed robbery.

There’s no apparent connection between the incidents, police said.

The spate of violence prompted the city to mail the motel owner a notice of criminal blight — meaning the property’s conditions endanger public health or safety, according to Virginia’s state code. Since then, an off-duty police officer has been working security at the motel and things have “quieted down,” Davis said.

Representatives for the motel could not be reached for comment.

Narcotics “were an issue” in the Feb. 2 shooting, Davis said. Police are still investigating whether Worrell’s alleged affiliation with a gang had anything to do with the incident.

Story continues

Worrell has been spotted at several motels in Hampton Roads, Davis said. And while police believe he is no longer in Portsmouth, Davis said Worrell is likely still in Hampton Roads.

Police are asking anyone who sees Worrell to call 911 and avoid confronting him.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com