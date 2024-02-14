Man wanted in connection with double homicide in Whittier

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and one critically injured in Whittier.

On Tuesday, the suspect was identified as Noe Urias Perez, 33, according to the Whittier Police Department.

The shooting took place early Sunday morning on Feb. 11 as police responded to a parking lot outside an auto repair shop near Lambert Road and Painter Street at around 1:05 a.m.

At the scene, three men were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a travel trailer. Two of the victims were pronounced dead, while a third victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Although the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, police said it’s possible the victims are related and may have worked at the auto repair shop.

Noe Urias Perez, 33, is wanted in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and one critically injured in Whittier on Feb. 11, 2024. (Whittier Police Department)

Three men were found shot in a trailer in Whittier, CA on Feb. 11, 2024. (KTLA)

The suspec’s vehicle, a red Nissan Xterra SUV with California license plate 7NOC727. (Whittier Police Department)

The suspect, Perez, fled from the scene and remains at large. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

He is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Perez was last seen driving away in a red Nissan Xterra SUV with California license plate number 7NOC727.

Anyone who may have spotted Perez or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Whittier Police Department at 562-567-9240. Anonymous tips can be provided to Whittier police’s tipline at 562-567-9299.

