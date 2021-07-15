Man wanted in connection to East Lyme assault arrested in Westbrook
Jul. 15—A Clinton man was charged Wednesday in connection with an assault in the parking lot of an East Lyme restaurant more than six months ago.
Jordani Gallardo-Abarca, 37, of 4 Blaine Ave. was arrested on a warrant by Connecticut State Police Troop F in Westbrook during a traffic stop about 12:48 a.m. Wednesday.
He was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace, and was turned over to the East Lyme Police Department, according to East Lyme Chief Michael Finklestein.
A warrant was issued for Gallardo-Abarca's arrest following an assault on an employee at Castello of Niantic, a restaurant at 11 E. Pattagansett Road.
East Lyme police were called to the restaurant about 9:05 p.m. Nov. 5 for reports of an assault. An employee reported that he was leaving the back exit of the restaurant to go home when a man ran up to him and shouted "What's wrong with you? Why are you doing this to my niece?"
The man, whom he recognized as his ex-girlfriend's uncle, then threatened to kill him and allegedly knocked him to the ground, punched and kicked him, according to the arrest warrant.
Police reviewed surveillance footage from the restaurant and captured a clear image of the alleged assailant, who they identified as Gallardo-Abarca.
Another employee told police that they saw a green truck labeled "Jordan's Landscaping" parked at the restaurant near the time of the attack. The victim's ex-girlfriend told police that her uncle worked in landscaping and lived in Clinton, according to the arrest warrant.
Police said they attempted to speak with Gallardo-Abarco at his home and business but couldn't make contact with him. A warrant for his arrest was signed by Judge Hillary B. Strackbein later in November.
Gallardo-Abarca also was charged with driving a vehicle without insurance and with a suspended license and is scheduled to be arraigned in court in Middletown on July 30.