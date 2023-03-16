Man wanted in connection with East Nashville homicide turns himself in

A man wanted in connection with a homicide case in East Nashville turned himself in to police.

James Alex Harris, 52, surrendered to Metro Nashville police Wednesday evening, according to a news release. He's charged with criminal homicide after 47-year-old Terrese Patterson was shot to death Monday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Lischey Avenue just before 4 a.m. about a shooting. Officers believe Patterson was meeting with Harris in an upstairs room of the home when gunshots rang out.

Harris then fled the scene, police said.

Patterson was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Harris is being held at the Downtown Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

