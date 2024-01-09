Man wanted in connection with fatal Christmas Eve shooting in Maryland captured in CT

A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Maryland on Christmas Eve was captured in West Haven on Tuesday, U.S. Marshals said.

Michael Crawford, 52, was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection to a fatal shooting on the night of Dec. 24, 2023, in District Heights, Maryland, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Police on Christmas Eve found Kevin Simmons, a 53-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home in District Heights. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

After the shooting, a warrant was issued for Crawford, who is from Maryland. He was found hiding out at a home on Gregory Lane in West Haven on Tuesday, officials said.

Crawford was arrested on the warrant by members of the U.S. Marshals Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshals Capitol Area Fugitive Task Force and the West Haven Police Department.

He was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm by a felon, reckless endangerment and carrying a loaded handgun, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

He is being held in West Haven pending extradition to Maryland, according to officials.