Man wanted in connection to fatal Corpus Christi nightclub shooting arrested in Florida

A man suspected in a shooting at a Corpus Christi nightclub was arrested in Florida on Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Emmanuel Vergara-Cavedo at a mobile home park in Miami Dade County, Florida, a news release stated. Vergara-Cavedo was wanted for murder in connection to a nightclub shooting.

Around 2 a.m. on April 9, Corpus Christi police officers responded to the 4200 block of South Padre Island Drive for a shooting. Officers located a male victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital and died of his injuries.

The victim was identified as Nosbel Galvez Rondon. No other injuries were reported, according to Senior Officer Gena Pena.

Vergara-Cavedo is currently in custody awaiting extradition to Texas.

