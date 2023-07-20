Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Wadesboro, police say

The Wadesboro Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend.

On July 16, at approximately 2:16 a.m., police said they responded to Atrium Health Anson after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man, later identified as 26-year-old Randal Vontray Strudivant Jr., died shortly after arrival.

Police learned that the shooting took place on the 300 block of Myrtlewood Drive.

Devonte Amor Horne, 23, was later identified as a suspect in this case, according to police.

On July 18, the Wadesboro Police Department said they obtained an arrest warrant for Horne’s arrest and will be charging him with first-degree murder.

Horne is described as 6 feet 4 inches and weighs around 200 pounds. He has a slender build, brown eyes, and long dreads.

Police said Horne should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 1-704-694-2167.

