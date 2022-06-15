Man wanted in connection with homicide at convenience store, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at a convenience store.

Police said it happened on June 12 around 1:35 a.m. in the 700 block of Jackson Avenue.

Officers found Terrance Burke inside the convenience store, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, MPD said.

According to police, surveillance video captured a silver Volkswagen that pulled onto the lot. A man got out of the rear passenger side of the Volkswagen and shot Burke, police said.

The car was last seen heading North on Manassas Street.

It is believed that four passengers occupied the Volkswagen at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

