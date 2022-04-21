Man wanted in connection with killing of Anchorage mother and daughter arrested in New York

Apr. 21—A man who police have deemed a "person of interest" in a domestic-violence double homicide has been arrested in New York, Anchorage police announced Wednesday.

Police first asked for the public's help locating 39-year-old Jalonni M. Blackshear on Saturday and linked him to the deaths of a 35-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl on Tuesday. Blackshear worked as a correctional officer until early April and police said he was considered armed and dangerous.

Family and friends of Raechyl Blackshear identified her and her daughter, Jayla, as the people who were killed. Raechyl Blackshear was married to Jalonni Blackshear.

Raechyl Blackshear was "smart, driven and a rock star mom," her cousin Shannon Thompson said. Jayla took after her mother, she said, and was a bright student who was looking forward to high school.

Raechyl Blackshear was last seen April 1, according to Thompson. She missed several shifts for work in the following days, which raised red flags for family, Thompson said, because she was dedicated to her job as a nurse.

Concerned friends and family asked the police to do welfare checks on the home, and on Friday police said in a statement that officers found two people dead inside.

Police asked for the public's help locating Jalonni Blackshear on Saturday and said he "currently has active warrants." He was not tied in the statement to the homicides. Police said the warrant is sealed and declined to answer questions or provide further information.

Jalonni Blackshear, police wrote, was believed to be somewhere on the East Coast.

On Wednesday morning, police announced he had been arrested in New York state. Anchorage police declined to answer questions or provide additional information about the arrest.

A news report from NBC New York said Jalonni Blackshear was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations agents Wednesday in the New York City borough of Staten Island.

Jalonni Blackshear was a correctional officer at the Anchorage Correctional Complex from 2018 until April 6 of this year, according to Department of Corrections spokeswoman Betsy Holley. She said additional information about his employment is confidential, including the reasons for his departure from the job.

Jalonni Blackshear previously served in the military, according to Thompson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.