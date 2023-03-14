Man wanted in connection with Miami homicide arrested after car chase in Cobb

Mar. 14—A Miami man wanted for questioning in a south Florida homicide was arrested after a police chase in Cumberland Monday, according to authorities.

Gustavo Alexander Aviles, 36, was arrested around 2 p.m. Monday at the corner of Cobb Parkway and Akers Mill Road while attempting to elude police, according to jail records.

Aviles is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, a felony, as well as numerous misdemeanors related to traffic violations, per jail records, and he is being held without bond.