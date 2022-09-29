Man wanted in connection to missing Wagener woman in custody

Sep. 29—A man connected to a Wagener woman who has been missing for more than a month is in custody.

Tony Lee Berry, 49, of Wagener, was wanted for kidnapping in relation to the disappearance of Krystal Channel Anderson, 30, of Wagener.

Berry was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

He will be held pending a transfer to the Aiken County detention center.

Anderson was last seen Aug. 20 at her home on Seivern Road in Wagener, according to a Wednesday news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The mother of four was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 23 after not hearing from her and not seeing her post on social media, the Aiken Standard previously reported.

Since the start of the investigation, it is believed Anderson was in company with Berry at the residence, the release said.

The investigation led the sheriff's office to obtain an arrest warrant for Berry in relation to Anderson's disappearance, the release said.

Anderson is approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 106 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

Police said the community's help is important in the case. Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811 or submit an anonymous tip at Midlands CrimeStoppers at 800-CRIME-SC.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime, the release said.