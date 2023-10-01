Man wanted in connection with multiple crimes arrested in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of shooting at authorities and leading them on a pursuit through Maury County was taken into custody on Sunday.

During the early morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 1, the Maury County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to help the Columbia Police Department with information on a possible suspect in a shooting investigation.

Authorities said they came across the suspect, who shot at law enforcement and led them on a chase throughout south Columbia. However, deputies were reportedly able to disable the suspect vehicle during the pursuit.

According to officials, the suspect — identified as Devin Edwin Rice — was taken into custody before being treated and released by the Maury Regional Medical Center.

As of this writing, Rice is being held at the Maury County Jail on other unrelated charges, authorities reported.

Devin Edwin Rice (Courtesy: Maury County Sheriff’s Department)

“Events from last night into this morning are being investigated by multiple agencies,” the sheriff’s department posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon. “Additional charges are forthcoming.”

No additional details have been released about the Columbia shooting investigation that preceded Rice’s arrest.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

