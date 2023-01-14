Man wanted in connection with murder in Iredell County, deputies say

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder.

Deputies said they were asked to perform a welfare check at a home on Emmanuel Road. The caller said the person they were supposed to meet at the residence did not show up.

At the scene, deputies said they knocked on the door of the home, but there was no answer. Deputies then looked into a window and saw a body lying on the floor.

Deputies said they made entry into the home and found Michel Renard Clarke deceased.

It was apparent that Clarke had been killed, according to deputies.

An investigation, as well as video surveillance, indicated that 23-year-old Carlton Michael Clarke was a person of interest in this case.

Deputies said they were able to obtain a felony murder arrest warrant for Clarke. Clarke was also entered as a wanted person by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Clarke is described as 6 feet 3 inches and weighs 172 pounds. Deputies say he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Clarke’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 704-878-3100.

