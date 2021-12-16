Man wanted in connection with shooting incident at Middletown home

Dec. 16—Middletown police are looking for a man they say was involved in a shooting incident early Sunday morning at a residence.

On Wednesday, the department posted via social media that 46-year-old James A. Lyle is wanted for felonious assault.

"He may be armed, please use caution. If you have seen James or know his whereabouts, send us a private message. You can also contact dispatch at 513-425-7700 option 0 or contact Det. Becki French at 513-425-7742," the post said.

Sgt. Earl Nelson said Lyle was at a gathering on 19th Avenue when some issue broke out and he allegedly fired a gun. One shot grazed the head of another man who is recovering.