Man wanted in connection to stabbing, fatal shooting in Taft apprehended in Corpus Christi

The man accused of fatally shooting one man and stabbing another in Taft early this week has been found and taken into custody.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, 35-year-old Rudy Rivera walked into a Corpus Christi area hospital just before midnight with a gunshot wound. He was taken into custody and treated for his injuries.

Rivera was wanted by San Patricio County in connection to an in incident involving a man who was shot and killed in his mobile home and another who was stabbed only a block away.

Deputies responded to a call about shots fired at a mobile home on Mary Street. Upon arrival, they found a 35-year-old man dead. He was identified as Joshua E. Perez.

Officials also received a call about a stabbing victim on Davis Road. The 36-year-old victim was found and taken to a nearby hospital. He told police Rivera stabbed him.

Rudy Rivera, 35, is wanted by the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office for the stabbing of one man and the fatal shooting of another on Monday.

The third call San Patricio officials received was about a bleeding man, identified as Rudy Rivera, walking on Dolores Street — one block from Davis Road and Mary Street. Officials believed he also lived at the residence on Mary Street.

The stabbed man and Rivera were both freed on bail related to their arrest in a drive-by shooting, authorities said.

Rivera was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault. He was booked into the San Patricio County Jail early Thursday morning.

Rivera faces charges of engaging in organized crime, deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault. His bond is $2.3 million.

