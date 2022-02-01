The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is wanted in the fatal shooting of one man and the stabbing of another Monday evening.

According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, deputies responded to calls of shots fired at a mobile home on Mary Street and a stabbing victim walking on Dolores Street.

Deputies found a 35-year-old man was dead inside the mobile home. He was identified as Joshua E. Perez.

Officials also received a call about a bleeding man, identified as Rudy Rivera, on Dolores Street — one block from Davis Road and Mary Street. Officials believe he also lives at the residence on Mary Street.

The 36-year-old man who was stabbed was found and taken to a nearby hospital. The man told officials that Rudy Rivera stabbed him. Both men were freed on bail related to their arrests in a drive-by shooting, authorities said.

The sheriff said Rivera was driven away in a black car by a family member and a warrant for aggravated assault has been issued for Rivera.

"The investigation remains very active at this time so details to what led up to the disturbance (are) purely speculation at this point," the sheriff said in a release. "Our investigators are processing evidence & interviewing witnesses."

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Man wanted in connection to stabbing, fatal shooting in Taft