Man wanted in connection to terrorism threat in Sioux Falls, according to court documents

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 38-year-old man in connection to a terrorism threat after he made a series of threatening phone calls.

Mark Allen Burgess is wanted for one count of making a terrorist threat, one count of stalking and six counts of misuse of a phone, according to the sheriff's office.

The charges stem from an incident on Monday afternoon when Sioux Falls police were dispatched to a motel at the 1500 block of North Kiwanis Avenue for a disorderly conduct call, according to court documents.

When police arrived, they found the 51-year-old victim who said Burgess had been calling the motel threatening to burn it down in connection to being charged for damages that occurred in a room he was staying at in March, according to court documents.

One of the responding officers knew about the incident that happened in March because Burgess had been arrested after fighting sheriff's deputies over the door and damaging the sheet rock in the room while the deputies were there to issue an arrest warrant, according to the court documents. Burgess had also jumped out the window and damaged it.

While the victim was explaining why Burgess was calling, he continued to place over 30 calls to the motel and said he would "come back with a gun and burn the hotel down," according to court documents.

He'd also threatened the victim, saying he would kill her and her children, according to court documents. He said he would not stop calling until he was refunded his money.

Police spoke with Burgess over the phone and advised him to stop calling, according to court documents. They said that if he wanted to dispute the charges, he'd have to do it in a court of law. Burgess then told the officer to harm himself.

Officers were unable to connect with Burgess on Monday, and the next day when police checked in with the victim, she said Burgess had continued to call, according to court documents. The victim took the phone off the hook.

Burgess did a YouTube livestream on Tuesday, talking about why he was charged and making threatening statements toward the victim, according to court documents.

Burgess has been previously in the news

Burgess was also arrested three years ago by the Sioux Falls Police Department when he flipped off police and shouted obscenities at them after arriving at a multiple-vehicle crash, according to Argus Leader reporting at the time. The incident was filmed by a bystander and uploaded to a YouTube account.

Burgess was charged with delaying, obstructing or resisting an officer in their duty and fleeing from police, according to reporting at the time.

He was convicted during a March 2020 trial of obstructing an officer and was ordered to pay $150 in fines and court fees, according to reporting at the time. He was acquitted of fleeing.

