Man wanted in connection to Union County homicide

Multiple law enforcement agencies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to a homicide last week in Union County.

Authorities say they are searching for Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, a 39-year-old white/Hispanic male who is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds. Castellanos-Rosales has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen in Sioux City, Iowa, according to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

The man has an active no-bond arrest warrant for murder in the first degree after Jordan Beardshear, 23, of Dakota Dunes, was found on April 26 in a residence. DCI determined the cause of death to be a homicide. A young child was also found safe by law enforcement at the time.

“We are seeking the public’s help in finding this individual,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. “Please do not approach this individual who is considered dangerous. We request you contact law enforcement immediately with any helpful information.”

People with information on Castellanos-Rosales whereabouts can contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 605-356-2679.

