Man wanted in connection to violent Blairsville carjacking arrested in Georgia

Pennsylvania State Police say the man wanted in connection to a violent carjacking in Blairsville, Indiana County on Wednesday has been arrested.

Michael Whitfield, 35, of Greensburg, was arrested in Georgia.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> State police looking for man involved in alleged carjacking in Blairsville

“Within minutes, we received several tips of people stating his name and that they either were acquainted with him, knew who he was, saw him around town, and knew his face,” said Trooper Tristan Tappe in an earlier interview with 11 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

