Man wanted in connection with New York murder case arrested in Columbia

A man authorities say is wanted in connection with a murder case in New York was arrested Saturday in Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested Deion King, 22, and charged him with identity fraud and assaulting an officer. Richland authorities also said King is wanted on a New York murder charge. As of Sunday afternoon King was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

A release from the sheriff’s department said that, at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies attempted to identify a man walking near the 1800 block of Decker Boulevard in regard to an investigation about a stolen car. The sheriff’s department alleges the suspect provided false information to officers, then ran away.

Authorities attempted to detain the man, and he allegedly assaulted deputies, one of which was injured. The suspect ran away again, and was eventually captured with the assistance of a sheriff’s department K9.

The man was taken to the county jail, where he was eventually identified as Deion King, who is wanted on a murder charge by the New York Police Department.

The injured deputy was checked out by medical personnel and is fine, the sheriff’s department said.