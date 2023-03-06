Man wanted, considered 'armed and dangerous' after shooting at Augusta gas station

A 21-year-old man is wanted for his alleged connection to a shooting Sunday at the Chevron gas station on Highland Avenue.

Santonio Sanquez Ketron Davis is wanted for aggravated assault . He is a 5-foot-8 Black male who weighs approximately 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Davis was last seen driving a 2015 Nissan Versa with a Georgia Tag of REI7657, according to a media release. He is considered armed and dangerous.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Richmond County deputies responded to the gas station for a gunshot victim, according to the release. Deputies found the victim in the parking lot with at least two gunshot wounds to the elbow and leg. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

