Man wanted for contacting teen captured in Morgan City

Feb. 25—A Lacey's Spring man was arrested Thursday afternoon for violating the conditions of his bail by meeting with the same young female that had previously been the victim in his interference with custody charge, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Adam Dexter Wilson, 36, was captured by sheriff's deputies in Morgan City about 3:15 p.m., after returning from East Tennessee, where he allegedly met with the teenage female at her new home. Spokesman Mike Swafford said six deputies and two investigators chased Wilson through a wooded area before K-9 officer Gator caused him to surrender.

"We got a tip from the public about 2:25 (p.m.) that he was in the (U.S.) 231/Morgan City area," Swafford said. "Our guys found him and chased him through the woods. Once he saw Gator, he gave up."

Authorities with the Sevier County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Office said Wilson had contact with the teenager in that area last week.

Wilson then allegedly stole a blue 1996 Ford F-150 truck to flee from authorities in Tennessee.

Wilson's bond was revoked and warrants were issued for his arrest.

Swafford said Wilson did not have the truck when he was apprehended, and it has not been recovered.

In May 2021, Wilson was charged with felony interference of custody after allegedly taking the same female, then 16, from her Morgan City home at gunpoint. His bail agreement said he could not have any contact with the female, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to a law enforcement affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court in the May incident, Wilson pulled a gun and knife on the girl's father at the victim's house, and the girl "did not want to go with Adam" but they left the house on Prince Circle in Morgan City walking down the street holding hands.

A nationwide Amber Alert was issued in the alleged abduction.

After a five-hour search in a heavily wooded area near the girl's Morgan County home in the May incident, Wilson was arrested after the girl ran to authorities from a wooded area behind the Brindlee Mountain Baptist Church on U.S. 231, about a mile from where the girl lived. She was uninjured, authorities said.

Swafford said Wilson was arrested Thursday about 3 miles from where he was arrested in May.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.