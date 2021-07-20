Man wanted in convenience store shooting arrested, charged

Jul. 20—A Muskogee man wanted for a June 22 shooting outside a convenience store has been arrested and charged.

Clayton Eugene Kentrell Spencer, 23, was booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility at 5:05 p.m. Sunday on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill. Spencer was charged Monday in Muskogee County District Court.

Police said an altercation inside Pop'n'Go at 24th Street and West Okmulgee Avenue spilled outside into the parking lot where the shooting occurred.

A weapon was recovered a short distance from the convenience store.

According to court documents, Jaicie Cooper of Muskogee was shot as "Spencer fired a rifle at several subjects in the parking lot ... "

Witnesses said Cooper was shot in the leg.

"The altercation referenced one of the subject(s) being a states witness in a case involving a family member of Spencers," the documents state.

Spencer also has other cases pending in Muskogee County District Court. He was charged June 3 with first-degree robbery, domestic abuse — assault and battery, and assault and battery. He is set to be in court July 26 on that case. Other cases for which Spencer was on probation are scheduled to be heard for possible revocation, which could result in prison time.