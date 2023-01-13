Man wanted for costing taxpayers over $1 billion may be in Atlanta, FBI says

The Federal Bureau of Investigation asked the public to help find a man who violated his pre-trial release.

The FBI said Thursday that they are looking for 46-year-old Khalid Ahmed Satary, a former Gwinnett County resident.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported that Satary was a businessman in Gwinnett County and was accused of costing taxpayers over $1 billion in fraudulent Medicare reimbursements.

Satary received an indictment in New Orleans that charged him with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, health care fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay and receive illegal health care kickbacks and bribes and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

On Nov. 23rd, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Satary in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, New Orleans, for pre-trial release violation.

FBI officials said Satary has ties or may travel to Houston, Atlanta, Delray Beach and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Satary is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Satary’s whereabouts is asked to contact your local FBI office.

