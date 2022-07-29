Man wanted in Crosstown carjacking, police say

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) hope the public can help identify the man wanted in connection to a Crosstown carjacking.

It happened on Friday, July 22 at 11:47 p.m. in the 1300 block of Autumn Avenue.

According to MPD, a woman and her friend were sitting inside her 2016 Nissan Rogue when a man armed with a black handgun walked up to the driver’s side door.

He demanded their money and told them to get out of the car.

The driver gave the man her money, and both women got out of the vehicle and ran, police said.

The man drove away in the Nissan Rogue headed westbound on Autumn Avenue.

The vehicle has been located, according to police.

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras walking around the area for nearly thirty minutes before the carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Hardaway with the Violent Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.