Man wanted in deadly double shooting, police say

A man is wanted for a deadly double shooting, that killed two teenagers.

On Dec. 17 at approximately 1:10 a.m., a Memphis Police officer was patrolling the area, when a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze pulled up alongside the squad car.

The driver exited the vehicle and told the officer that his sister and best friend were both shot, police said.

MFD made the scene and pronounced a 14-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy dead.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect’s vehicle a 2019-2020 black Dodge Charger.

Preliminary information showed two men, and one woman occupying the Dodge, and following the two shooting victims onto Knight Arnold and Ridgeway Road, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

