Man wanted in deadly East Memphis shooting turns himself in, authorities say

A 18-year-old man wanted in a late October shooting in East Memphis that killed one man and injured three others surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.

Joseph Henry Keohavong, of Murfreesboro, is accused of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to the U.S. Marshals for the Western District of Tennessee.

Oct. 30, the Memphis Police department responded just after 2 a.m. to a shooting on Park Avenue near Shotwell Street. A man was taken to a St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said three others were shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

RELATED: One dead, three others injured after shooting near East Memphis businesses, police say

RELATED: Suspect charged with first-degree murder in deadly quadruple shooting near East Memphis businesses

Witnesses told investigators that the shooting involved five armed men in a red Dodge Durango, the U.S. Marshals said.

On Nov. 4, an arrest warrant was issued for Keohavong in connection to the shooting, the U.S. Marshal said.

Authorities said that Keohavong surrendered to authorities in Murfreesboro without incident.

He is the second man taken into custody in the shooting after Peter Vaca, 18, was arrested Oct. 31. Vaca is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: