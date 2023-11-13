Man wanted for deadly Nashville shooting arrested in Kentucky

Ethan Illers
·1 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man accused of murder was arrested in Kentucky.

Metro police said on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 60-year-old Bruce Woodland was shot and killed outside a home on Combs Drive. Detectives believe Woodland got into an argument with 73-year-old Tyrone Harris before the shooting.

3 women arrested after fraud bust at BNA

After the shooting, Harris reportedly stole the homeowner’s vehicle and drove away. He was found Thursday, Nov. 9 in that same vehicle in Christian County, Kentucky, where he was arrested on vehicle theft and other local charges, according to investigators.

Police said Harris admitted to shooting Woodland during a recorded phone call from jail. He will be returned to Nashville in the near future.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Recommended Stories