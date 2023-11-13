Man wanted for deadly Nashville shooting arrested in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man accused of murder was arrested in Kentucky.

Metro police said on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 60-year-old Bruce Woodland was shot and killed outside a home on Combs Drive. Detectives believe Woodland got into an argument with 73-year-old Tyrone Harris before the shooting.

3 women arrested after fraud bust at BNA

After the shooting, Harris reportedly stole the homeowner’s vehicle and drove away. He was found Thursday, Nov. 9 in that same vehicle in Christian County, Kentucky, where he was arrested on vehicle theft and other local charges, according to investigators.

Police said Harris admitted to shooting Woodland during a recorded phone call from jail. He will be returned to Nashville in the near future.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.