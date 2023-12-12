Man wanted for deadly Richmond Heights shooting turns himself in

***Watch previous coverage in the video above.***

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police say a man wanted for a shooting that killed one person and injured three others is now behind bars.

Richmond Heights Police Chief Calvin Williams tells the FOX 8 I-Team that Raymond Melton surrendered to authorities around 5:30 p.m. Monday. He was taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Police have been searching for Melton since the Nov. 4 shooting that happened on Towns Lane. Three of the victims were injured and 26-year-old Joseph Garth was killed.

Melton is expected in court soon to face the charges.

