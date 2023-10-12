Man wanted in deadly shooting of Lindbergh-area valet arrested, police say

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta say the man responsible for the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Harrison R. Olvey has been arrested.

Randy A. King, 22, was charged with murder.

Atlanta police say he was the gunman who shot Olvey after Olvey interrupted a car break-in during the early morning hours of Sept. 3.

It happened near the Longhorn Steakhouse located at 2430 Piedmont Road NE.

Olvey, who worked as a valet in the Lindbergh area, was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Earlier this week, Crime Stoppers Atlanta increased the reward for tips leading to the arrest and indictment of King to $5,000.

King was booked into the Fulton County Jail. He is also charged with parole violation.