Man wanted for deadly shooting at Memphis grocery store, police say

A search is on for a man who shot another man to death at a grocery store Monday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The shooting happened at the County Line Grocery store on Tchulahoma Road, police said.

A surveillance video captures the man pulling out a gun from his waistband and firing several shots in “close range,” police said. He was wearing a white T-shirt and gray jogging pants at the time of the shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to called CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH and may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

