Man wanted in deadly shooting in South Memphis, police say

A man is wanted after a deadly shooting in South Memphis earlier this week, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday on Gaston Avenue near East McLemore Avenue. Officers responded and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Investigators issued an arrest warrant for Jeterrian Rivers, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about Rivers’ whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

