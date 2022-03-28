Man wanted in deadly triple shooting in Lake Butler captured, police say

On Monday the Union County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man wanted in a triple shooting that left one person dead.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page, UCSO said Anthony Lydell George is charged with murder and attempted murder. George had been on the run since March 19 when he shot his girlfriend and two others in what police called an act of domestic violence.

A family member told Action News Jax Monday that George’s girlfriend suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover.

The sheriff’s office said William H. Hope, 35, of Lake Butler, was killed in the shooting and another victim was treated at the hospital and released.

The U.S. Marshal Services’ Fugitive Task Forces assisted UCSO in the arrest.

“Our agency has worked non-stop to see the apprehension on Anthony George and to bring justice to the victims, Union County Sheriff Brad Whitehead said in a statement. “Our prayers continue to go out to the Hope Family and victims involved in this tragic incident. Thank you to the many hard-working law enforcement officers that assisted on this investigation and to all the citizens that provided information.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact UCSO at (386) 496-2501.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

