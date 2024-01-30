Man wanted in death of woman found in car at Boston’s Logan Airport arrested in Kenya, DA says

A Lowell man wanted in connection with the death of a missing Whitman woman whose body was found in a car at a Logan Airport garage in November has been arrested in Kenya.

The family of 31-year-old Margaret Mbitu confirmed to Boston 25 News that investigators notified them Tuesday morning that 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe was arrested in connection with her daughter’s murder.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, “I’m extremely grateful to the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, the FBI, Kenyan law enforcement agencies, the Kenyan government, and the Massachusetts State Police for bringing the person accused of Margaret Mbitu’s brutal murder into custody. Their tremendous and untiring efforts will provide Margaret’s family and friends the opportunity to see Kevin Kangethe face justice for this terrible crime.”

Troopers responding to a report of a dead woman in a car at the airport’s Central Parking garage around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2023, identified the victim as Mbitu, who had been reported missing by her family two days earlier, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Whitman police searching for missing woman last seen in Halifax

Whitman police said that Mbitu was last seen leaving work in Halifax around 11 p.m. on Monday. At some point after that, investigators believe she was murdered.

Kangethe boarded a flight to Kenya after ditching Mbitu’s body at Central Parking, investigators said. A warrant charging Kangethe in Mbitu’s death was later obtained by state police.

Mbitu’s mother, Rose, told Boston 25 News at the time that she believed Kangethe was dating her daughter but noted that she was trying to break things off with him.

Mbitu worked for the Brockton-based nonprofit BAMSI. A company spokesperson described her as an “amazing” employee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW