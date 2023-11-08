Man wanted in Deschutes County killed himself as officers pursued him, police say

This file photo shows police lights flashing. Eugene Police pursued a man wanted on a warrant in Deschutes County for about two blocks Tuesday and say he took his own life as they closed in.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the area of 11th Avenue and Garfield Street, said police spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said officers received reports Monday of a person who had been making threatening phone calls to local organizations in Eugene. A warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday by Deschutes County Circuit Court for failure to appear in an assault case.

The man's vehicle was spotted by a University of Oregon police officer near campus, McLaughlin said.

"It was believed the suspect was armed," she said. "Due to the potential threat to the community, SWAT and other EPD teams were deployed to take the suspect into custody on his warrant."

The suspect fled about two blocks when officers attempted a traffic stop, according to McLaughlin.

He was found dead in his vehicle at 11th Avenue and Hayes Street.

"No officers were involved with the shots fired," McLaughlin said. "Eugene Police is conducting a death investigation."

