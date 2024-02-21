Man wanted on domestic violence charges arrested after allegedly violating protection order

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man wanted on multiple felony domestic violence warrants was arrested Tuesday after police say he was found in the home of a woman who had an order of protection against him.

James A. Carter, 27, was charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, burglary, and criminal mischief, in addition to two charges of criminal contempt and one of aggravated criminal contempt, the Jamestown Police Department said Tuesday night.

Jamestown officers were working a domestic violence detail Tuesday evening and checked a residence on the city’s south side, searching for Carter. Officers spotted Carter trying to flee the residence, then he “ran back inside,” according to a media release.

“Officers made contact and found that Carter was still inside the residence with the victim,” the department said. There was an order of protection for Carter to stay away from the woman at the residence.

Police say that after “a while,” Carter was arrested and transported to the city jail.

