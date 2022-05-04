Man wanted for domestic violence, kidnapping arrested after chase in Stanwood
A 33-year-old man wanted for kidnapping was arrested Tuesday after a chase in Stanwood, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect was reportedly at a gas station Tuesday afternoon when he spotted a K-9 vehicle pull in.
He then fled the area, driving to a residence located on 76th Avenue Northwest.
The suspect entered the home and attempted to flee out the back door, as a deputy and his K-9 pursued him on foot.
Officials say the suspect surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.
He will be booked into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree kidnapping and domestic violence assault charges.
